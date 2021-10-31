Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big changes on the way, first flakes of the year for some

Many communities in western Kansas currently have a Frost Advisory in place through 10 AM as temperatures are flirting with that freezing mark yet again.

Winds are switching out of the north as a cold front sweeps through the state early Sunday morning. The front is starved for moisture, so we expect dry conditions to continue but temperatures will take a turn. Highs this afternoon will struggle to make it out of the 50s in southern Kansas, with some 40 degree readings across northwest Kansas.

We should see a good deal of sunshine early, but clouds will begin to spread in from the west as the day progresses.

The trick-or-treating forecast looks dry for most, but cool. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible in far northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska as a new disturbance moves in.

The sun currently sets at 6:32 PM in Wichita and temperatures should be in the lower 50s at that point, dropping to the 40s shortly after.

This new disturbance will bring a shot at a rain and snow mix for northern Kansas and a good chunk of western Nebraska. The bulk of the activity mainly slides in tonight into Monday morning, where our temperatures will be near freezing.

The variation in a few degrees here will make a big difference. As of now, I do not expect any major accumulations for our KSN communities up that way, however it looks like many of you could see your first flakes of the year, heavy and wet at times. Up to a dusting is possible. Due to such a warm surface, I think a lot of this will melt on contact. If snow accumulates, expect mainly on grassy surfaces and at higher elevations.

Another small disturbance could give those in western Kansas a taste of winter as well as we head into Monday night and Tuesday morning. A rain and snow mix is possible here, also potentially giving this part of the state some flakes as well. Accumulations would be minor.

We will have to deal with rain and snow mixing at times due to cool temperatures here over the next few days, specifically through Wednesday. Multiple ripples in the atmosphere will keep low to moderate precipitation chances with us into early Thursday.

Expect highs only in the 40s for Tuesday through Thursday. I am seeing signs of some rebounding temperatures as we head into the upcoming weekend with highs back in the 50s. This would still be below average but a welcomed and slightly warmer change.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears