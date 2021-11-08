Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big changes on the way for the Sunflower State

An area of low pressure will sit over the state of Kansas today. This will bring a different day of weather to different parts of the state. Those in western Kansas will see winds out of the north with cooler afternoon temperatures. Southern and eastern Kansas will enjoy some warmer air today and winds out of the south.

We can expect temperatures to range from the 60s to lower 70s. Clouds will mix through from time to time, but this area of low pressure is pretty starved for moisture. Precipitation chances are non-existent for this current system.

Winds will shift to the north for the entire state on Tuesday as a cold front eventually pushes through. This will do its job and bring us some cooler air for the middle part of the week, but highs will still be seasonable for this time of year. Our average high for Wichita right now is 60 degrees.

Our next rain chances come on Wednesday as another storm system moves into the Midwest. The cold front from this system will sweep through during the afternoon hours. Ingredients will be favorable for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as we head into Wednesday evening.

The Storm Prediction Center highlighted a small area across south central Kansas for the threat of an isolated severe storm. A marginal risk is in place.

Some communities in western Kansas could really use some rain as moderate to severe droughts have taken over. Looks like our better chances stay off to the east yet again.

Once the midweek storm system moves through, it will leave us chilly heading into the weekend. We can expect highs in the lower 50s for Friday and Saturday, with some slightly warmer air rolling back by Sunday and Monday. We will say goodbye to the 70s for a while.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears