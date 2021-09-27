Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big changes on the way, including some much needed rain chances

Clouds are starting to stream our way from the southwest. We will see an uptick through the overnight as the storm system from the southwest works our way. An isolated shower is possible in this area as well, but most will stay dry.

This storm system will bring us opportunities for much needed moisture later this week. Conditions are dry and the drought is getting worse in parts of Kansas, especially to the northwest and near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

We may be able to squeeze out one last day in the lower 90s for Wichita Tuesday afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will make an appearance late Tuesday. This first wave will be spotty and few will benefit heading into Tuesday night.

Wednesday night into Thursday looks like a solid chance for moisture especially for central Kansas. Western communities look to see the least.

A healthy 1″ to 2″ possible for central Kansas.

Rain looks to linger into Friday and Saturday as a slow-moving cold front comes in from the northwest which will eventually shut the faucet off for our region. One of the critical questions is how fast does this front move or does it stall? If it stalls, then rain will stick around through the remainder of the weekend.

The position of this cold front will be key and tell a difference in temperatures at least initially. However, by Thursday we are all looking at much cooler temperatures that will resemble fall which carries into the weekend and beyond.

Next week may also prove fruitful with another wave of moisture to watch next Monday into Tuesday as temperatures stay in a fall state of mind.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman