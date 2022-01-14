Our next wintry system brings big changes for the upcoming weekend. Before those winter impacts, we still have a relatively warm Friday on tap, especially for those in southern Kansas. A cold front begins to move in to the northwest corner of the state earlier in the day, then clears through the Wichita area by this evening. Highs range from the 40s to 50s.

A big weather story for Friday before the wintry precipitation moves in is the wind. We could see gusts upwards of 50 mph, especially in western Kansas. Those wind gusts will remain strong into the overnight hours as the front comes through as well as the area of low pressure.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories remain in place through Friday and into Saturday morning for many of our southwest and some south central counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for our eastern counties in the KSN viewing area. This does include Sedgwick county and the Wichita area. This is where we could see some measurable snowfall, with slick roadways.

Starting as rain this evening, we will see a switch over to some light snow at times into the overnight hours. The bulk of this storm system will stay just off to the east, with central and south central Kansas remaining on the edge.

The highest snowfall totals will stay towards Kansas City up through the state of Iowa. Totals remain minor in the Wichita area, potentially picking up a dusting to an inch. The farther east and northeast you go, the higher your totals and the greater the travel impacts.

This system and snow should taper off during the day on Saturday, but expect winds to remain gusty in the morning out of the north. A cold shot of air will be delivered as well. Highs Saturday only make it into the 20s.

Those temperatures rebound a bit by Sunday, back toward the 40s. Any snow that does fall should melt into early next week as 50s pay us another visit. That is short lived with another shot of colder air into midweek.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears