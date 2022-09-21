A strong cold front will make great progress in pushing through the state into tonight. We have already seen a huge temperature difference behind the front compared to those ahead of it. Wichita made it to the century mark today which is the fourth day in a row. This has been a record-breaking stretch.

Now cooler times are ahead and the arrival is perfect for the first day of fall Thursday. Early morning lows will favor the upper 40s through the 50s.

Much needed moisture is falling across northern Kansas. We will see more showers and a few claps of thunder in the mix into the overnight.

There will be a slight shift to the south into Thursday morning.

Higher rainfall totals will be seen in the north compared to the south.

Clouds hold strong across most of Kansas Thursday keeping temperatures confined to the 50s and 60s for highs with the 70s near the Kansas/Oklahoma state line. What a huge change!

There will be another wave of moisture Friday that will favor northern Kansas. This may dip south enough to hug Highways 50 and 54. This will depart early in the day with clouds clearing.

Temperatures will try to warm Friday into Saturday into the 80s. A select few may make it into the 90s before the next cold front over the weekend.

There is a slim chance for a shower or storm from southcentral into southeastern Kansas Saturday night. Sunday will be comfortable with a return to sunshine. We will be dry through most of next week with seasonable temperatures. Those triple digit days going behind us with a more fall-like stretch is welcomed. If only we could pick up more rainfall as most of the state is in dire need of more moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 68 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 53 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 59 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman