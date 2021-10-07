Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big rise and drop in temperatures, watch future storm chances closely

Overall, we have another quiet day ahead but there are a couple of areas to be aware of this morning. A few showers have developed to the southwest and will track to the east through this morning. Any raindrops should fizzle out by midday and before reaching Wichita. Also, there is the potential for dense fog to the east early in the day. Our easternmost counties will be under a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am.

There will be a few clouds tracking through the area due to the minor disturbance to the west. Winds will be breezy to the north and west. Highs will warm into the 80s, an isolated reading of 90 is possible to the southwest. There will also be a few upper 70s to the northwest as winds start to briefly switch out of the north.

After sundown, skies will be mainly dry and mostly clear. Low temperatures will be cool in the 50s to low 60s.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun into the weekend and Friday’s high temperatures will warm well above average into the upper 80s and low 90s. We will be watching out for hot temperatures Saturday too as they will get close to record highs. We will get a quick reminder that we are in October and temperatures will take a big tumble down to the 60s and 70s Sunday.

As a front cools us down at the end of the weekend it will spark some showers and storms. We will need to stay weather aware. Late in the day and by evening, stronger storms will be possible. Rain and rumbles will move out by Monday morning.

Another weather aware day quickly follows Tuesday as a significant system streams moisture into the area and once again sparks the chance of some stronger storms late in the day.

While winds have been tame, be ready for gusty conditions to return by the weekend as these strong systems roll through. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels in the 70s.