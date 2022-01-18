Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big temp drop looming, slim shot for snow

Today is the pick of the week! We cannot complain about this for mid-January in Kansas with so many communities sitting pretty in the 60s this afternoon.

This unseasonable warmth will be erased later tonight as our next Arctic cold front surges to the south. Winds have already started the shift in the north and the remainder of the state will feel it soon enough tonight.

Clouds will thicken as we get closer to dawn, leading to more clouds than sunshine for Wednesday.

There is also a quick-moving impulse that will be capable of producing flurries and light snow. Looks like western Kansas, and especially for folks near the Kansas/Colorado state line, will experience what this system has to give and it is not much.

Snowfall potential from later tonight through Thursday morning looks to be about a dusting to an inch to the west. Slightly higher near the Kansas/Colorado state line.

There will also be some patchy freezing drizzle in the mix which is why a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect overnight through midday Wednesday for a sliver of counties to the northwest, including the city of Goodland.

High temperatures will tumble below freezing Wednesday for most of the region.

Cold air advection due to winds pumping in from the north will only support this chill. Wind chills during the day will be in the single digits.

As we head into Wednesday night, skies will clear and temperatures will drop from the single digits to the lower teens. We will have wind chills near zero and possibly as cold as -10 into Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday will hover in the 20s, revealing a little more sunshine.

Temperatures will slowly warm Friday and over the weekend. Most of the area will be dry, but there is another fast-moving system capable of light rain and snow to the northwest on Friday.

It may skim our region with little impact into Friday night. Dry with more sunshine over the weekend as temperatures continue the climb. Next Monday looks nice and mild before another reinforcing shot of Arctic air by Tuesday. This might also bring in a touch of light snow before resetting our temps once again into the freezer.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman