Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big temperature swing Monday, mild week ahead

Another mild morning by late November standards, and our temperatures will take off as we head into the lunch hour. We have some big changes in the temperature department for this afternoon. I am expecting a mix of lower to mid 70s across the Sunflower State.

Keep in mind our average high for the Wichita area today is 51 degrees, so we will likely soar at least 20 degrees above that.

Usually with a large swing of warmer air like this, our winds will pick up strong helping bring that air into the region. This is not the case today. Winds out of the southwest will remain fairly light from 5 to 15 mph. Winds could switch a bit throughout the day, becoming northwesterly at times. Western Kansas could see a few stray gusts upwards of 20 to 25 mph.

We have quite the warm week of weather on tap! If you are not quite ready for winter, soak in what we have in the days ahead. We drop a few degrees on Tuesday, but highs still stay in the 60s. This will be the case for the rest of the work week, a mix of 60s.

This excessively warm pattern does eventually break down into this upcoming weekend. Highs will drop to the 50s, but that is still near or above average for this time of year.

Some clouds will mix in from time to time here over the next 7 days, but we will be starved for moisture. Rain is looking hard to come by.

Our extended outlook is favoring warmer than average air and drier than average conditions as we head into the first week of December.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears