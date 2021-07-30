Storm Track 3 Forecast: Big temperature swing on the way with slight storm chances

We are continuing to sweat it out as we wrap up the work week. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place this evening and have been extended until 9PM Saturday for portions of southcentral into southeastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

Relief from the high heat and humidity return as showers and thunderstorms spark along a southward moving boundary this weekend.

Tonight, we will still battle the heat and humidity. While a stray shower north of I-70 cannot be ruled out, many will stay dry through the overnight as temperatures dip down into the 60s and 70s once again.

Temperatures start to differ tomorrow across the state as the cold front slices through Kansas leaving places north of I-70 to enjoy an afternoon into the 80s, while the southern half of the state continues to bake near the century marker.

This boundary will team up with the hot, humid airmass in place across southern Kansas Saturday afternoon, and one or two storms may need to be monitored as it could become strong to severe.

A Marginal Risk has been highlighted for portions of southcentral into southeastern Kansas, which includes the Wichita area, tomorrow for an isolated stronger storm capable of producing damaging wind and large hail.

High pressure, which has been in control in the upper levels of the atmosphere, shifts west through the weekend which allows for our pattern to start to break down. It will bring us a few more clouds each day and break this tropical feel to the air as some of the moisture escapes back to the south. Daytime highs will rest into the upper 80s and lower 90s for most of next week, but the heat will start to build in by late week. Minimal opportunities for rain linger through the end of the forecast period.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige