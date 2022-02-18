Roads are slick heading through Friday thanks to snow and ice from Thursday. We will see a good deal of sunshine out there today as well as warming temperatures, so those two things should help melt more of that snow. Highs make it to the 40s and 50s Friday afternoon.

Those that still have snow on the ground by Saturday will stay a touch cooler, but the overall pattern is to bring warmer air back into the region for the weekend. We should expect highs in the 40s and 50s again Saturday, with 50s and 60s likely on Sunday and Monday.

Our next cold front begins to work in Monday evening, and this will bring a punch of winter back to the region. We will have to deal with some frigid mornings and cold afternoons next week.

The extended temperature outlook favors well below average temperatures as we head into late February. This chilly pattern does eventually look to break down.

We have a few slim chances for rain and snow also next week. Right now we have a few signs of two different storm systems. One on Tuesday and one on Thursday. Our model guidance is not consistent, so we will have more details on these two storms over the next few days.

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 43 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 20 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 46 Wind: NE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, windy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 61 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 64 Lo: 18 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 30 Lo: 9 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 26 Lo: 11 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 28 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 36 Lo: 18 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears