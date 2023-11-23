Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories are already in place for the weekend as winter weather tracks closer to the Sunflower State overnight.

Cold air will continue to rush into the region overnight behind the cold front that tracked across the state today. Lows will fall into the 10s and 20s with increasing cloud cover.

This bitter blast sets in for the weekend, dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s tomorrow. If you plan on heading out to do some Black Friday shopping, be sure to bundle up.

Our first wave of snowfall is expected to arrive in northwest Kansas late tonight into Friday morning.

This round of moisture will stay primarily in western Kansas dropping anywhere from a light dusting to a few inches of snowfall.

Temperatures will stay frigid on Saturday, with the coldest air settling into northwest Kansas. Wind chills will be brutal and will make temperatures feel more like the teens for most of the state with northwest Kansas even feeling like the single digits by Saturday night.

A stronger, more potent wave of snowfall will track across the state come Saturday. Snowfall will begin in western Kansas during the early morning and track east throughout the day. This will add to the snowfall that will already be coating western Kansas.

Several inches of snow can be expected for most of the state, with localized areas seeing high amounts. Most all of the region will see snowfall, but those in southeast Kansas could see more rain than snowfall.

This will impact travel statewide. If you are heading home on Saturday, you might consider delaying your plans until Sunday or leaving a day earlier on Friday.

Areas east of the turnpike will see a more rain and snow mixture. It is going to depend on how quickly our temperatures drop. With some areas hovering near 32 degrees, the precipitation could switch back and forth from rain to snow. The good news is that freezing rain is not expected as the air mass moving in will be completely cold, with no warm layer to cause melting in the atmosphere.

Temperatures stay cold as moisture clears the state with chilly air locked in place overhead. Highs will be stubborn to warm, but we will eventually return to the upper 40s by the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 28 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. Hi: 39 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Lo: 25 Wind: NE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 34 Lo: 20 Cloudy. 80% chance of snow.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 17 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 43 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 47 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll