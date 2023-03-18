After a chilly Saturday, a bitterly cold night is on the way to the Sunflower State. Clear skies and light winds are setting us up for ideal cooling conditions overnight, with lows falling down into the teens all across the state.

The cold air will finally see its exit beginning tomorrow as south winds begin to re-establish. Winds will be a bit stronger out west and that will help boost highs by a few degrees compared to the Wichita area, but generally Sunday will remain on the cool side of average.

Spring officially begins on Monday, and we will start to feel more like the season heading into the coming work week.

Strong south winds are expected Monday thru Wednesday, which will help to boost temperatures to the 70s by midweek. Cooler air starts to filter in later in the week but no major cold blasts look to be on track in the next week. We will also see the return of at least some rain chances in the coming week.

A weak disturbance will interact with some moisture embedded in the southerly flow on Tuesday and lead to some scattered showers over about the eastern two-thirds of Kansas. This activity will be light and insubstantial, but it will lead to cloudy skies at times.

A cold front enters the picture by Thursday, and that frontal boundary will serve as a second source of rain chances as it moves through. The bulk of the rain looks to happen to our south and east with that. Overall, rain chances this week will be low and amounts look light, but some intermittent shower activity looks possible even as late as the weekend as a few weak disturbances move through the area.

3/18/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Tonight: Clear. Lo: 15 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 49 Wind: W/S 5-15

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 35 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly:

Mon: Hi: 58 Lo: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 55 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 64 Lo: 40 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 61 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.