Another cold front has passed through the state. Temps will be impacted even greater farther east. Those out west will continue to see the warmth before it spreads east for all by midweek.

Lows will be bitter in the freezer overnight in the lower 10s, teens and 20s. Elkhart may dip just below freezing in the lower 30s. Winds will ease by sunset. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy.

Temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s Tuesday. Some will make it into the 60s in western Kansas and potentially the 70s in the southwest corner! Winds return from the south and amplify.

Winds will be sustained from 10 to 25 with higher gusts.

Winds stay gusty as temps remain on the warm side until our next system moves into the region late Wednesday into Friday.

Northwest Kansas will see a brush with rain and snow by Thursday.

Drier air will win out and leave most of the rest of us dry, although a few showers will try to form in eastern Kansas Friday. Moisture has a better chance of developing outside of our viewing area to our east. Latest trends have been taking us drier and drier.

The weekend will be nice and mild to ring in the New Year. Next system on deck is early next week. Currently, it looks more fruitful for rain and snow for the Sunflower State. Could have travel impacts across the Central High Plains and should be monitored as it draws closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 13 Wind: NW/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 43 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 33 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 56 Lo: 42 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 31 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 48 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 51 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman