Storm Track 3 Forecast: Bitterly cold today and another round of snow on the way

Our early week system has pretty much wrapped up with the exception of a few leftover light snow showers skimming some of our northern counties. But another system will quickly move in and new winter weather alerts have been issued that will be in effect over the next 24 hours.

Even though the weather won't be as active this morning, areas that received snow and ice should still allow some extra time for the morning commute. Everyone will want to bundle up too with temps starting in the single digits to 20s.