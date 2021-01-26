Storm Track 3 Forecast: Bitterly cold today and another round of snow on the way

Temperatures this afternoon are below freezing for most. Some out to the west will not even warm to the 30s. Showers out to the west will come in the form of snow this afternoon. Showers will cover central and eastern Kansas overnight and through the morning hours. An additional 1 to 2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts where a band of snow sets up. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for a good portion of the state. Visibility could be low at times due to heavy snowfall rates. Temperatures will stay below freezing meaning that any snow that does fall will stick to the ground. This will create another slick morning commute Wednesday morning. For those who are not fans of the cold, you are in luck. A warm up will bring temperatures back to the 40s and 50s through the end of the week and into the weekend.