A frigid start to our Friday, with most across the state hovering near zero this morning. Wind chills are even colder, with most of the region seeing wind chills of at least 20 below zero.

Northerly winds continue to drive down temperatures, and our wind chills well into the teens today. Much of the northern plains will be stuck in the freezer today, with winds slowly starting to lighten up the evening.

Wind Chill Warnings are in place for the entire state through the afternoon. Wind chills as cold as 30 below zero are possible. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes, so please limit time outside today.

Wind Chill Warnings follow northcentral Kansas into our Saturday while Wind Chill Advisories take effect for areas along and north of I-70. Wind chills tomorrow will be near negative 20 degrees.

Highs today once again sit on the cold side. Bundle up as you head out because it will be brutally cold. We warm back into the double digits across the state, with cloud cover returning by the late evening.

While we are in the teens today, southerly winds fight to take control of the forecast through the weekend. Temperatures climb into the low 20s for Christmas Eve with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. By the time we reach Christmas Day, temperatures reach back above freezing, with areas out west warming quicker as stronger southerly winds move into the region.

Temperatures continue to climb well into the upcoming week. Highs will sit above average in the 50s. This warmer trend carries us into the new year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 14 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 1 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 22 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 5 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 32 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 40 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 31 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 54 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll