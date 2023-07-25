Keep the water bottle nearby and the AC on high this week, temperatures are going to stay in the triple digits for the next several days. Excessive Heat Advisories are in place through Friday evening across the region. Stay hydrated and limit time in the heat this week!

Temperatures hit the 100-degree mark this afternoon. Southerly winds help to bring in the heat and humidity today, which will lead to our feels-like temperatures nearing 105 degrees.

This evening, spotty showers will be possible along the Colorado/Kansas state line. Storms will be scattered and fall apart as they advance into central Kansas.

A Marginal Risk is in place for northwest Kansas as a storm or two could produce gusty winds and large hail.

Temperatures remain warm overnight. Lows in southcentral Kansas only fall into the upper 80s, with strong winds remaining out of the south.

As high pressure continues to create a heat dome over most of the Plains, moisture will ride along the edge of the boundary. This will lead to nightly rainfall potential across northern Kansas.

A few storms will roll into northwest Kansas once again on Wednesday. A Marginal Risk is in place for the very northwesternmost corner of the region.

Scattered storms will sweep into the region as the sun sets. Rain will slowly move east and break apart by morning.

Temperatures will not be impacted by the rain chances. We stay hot and humid well into the weekend, with highs anywhere from the 100s to the upper 90s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 100 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 76 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 97 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 98 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 97 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll