A dynamic system is impacting the central part of the country and here at home.

Blizzard Warnings are in effect along with Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories into Tuesday.

So far, we have seen snow in northern Kansas and to the west with more rain around the Wichita area. There will be a lull for Wichita with only a few scattered rain showers through part of the evening with the snow machine continuing farther north and west.

Winds will also increase for western Kansas the rest of the day. Winds gusting from 50-60 MPH are likely which will create whiteout conditions which is why a Blizzard Warning has been issued to account not only for the fierce wind, but also the rate at which the snow is falling in a heavier band known as the deformation zone. Garden City has had a consistent gust to nearly 70 MPH this afternoon!

This evening, the backside of the snow, or deformation zone showcasing the most intense lift, that has been in western Kansas tracks to the east/northeast into the early overnight.

Snow will arrive in Wichita early tonight and stick around through Tuesday morning before this system departs. Winds will also ramp up and gust over a wide swath of Kansas from 40-50 MPH greatly reducing visibility due to blowing snow.

Highest snowfall accumulations will be in western Kansas and hugging the I-70 corridor across Kansas. A few folks will see a foot of snow out of this system farther north and west!

Winds will relax from west to east on Tuesday with the sky clearing. We get a few days to catch our breath before an arctic front arrives before Friday.

This will help produce another quick batch of snow with a sharp cooldown. Highs will drop below freezing and stay in the deep freeze until the middle of next week! We look toward overnight lows in the single digits and below zero during this stretch. There is another chance for snow by the end of the weekend. Next week looks quieter.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain changing to snow. Lo: 23 Wind: E/NW 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 31 Wind: NW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 19 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 19 Lo: 5 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 18 Lo: 3 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 16 Lo: 1 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Mon: Hi: 18 Lo: 0 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman