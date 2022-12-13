A powerful storm system is tracking across the Plains today, which explains our strong winds and falling temperatures.

The rain is done and well away. We are still dealing with the wraparound portion producing snowfall for our northwest counties into early tonight.

Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are still in effect through early tonight. Snowfall accumulations within our viewing area will be much lighter compared to areas north and west.

Winds will be extreme and gust from 40-50 MPH with higher gusts to the west above 50 MPH where High Wind Warnings are in place through Wednesday.

Temperatures cool and shift below average.

We have now entered a colder stretch of weather that will last through Christmas. Dry conditions are favored with gusty northwesterly winds, only reinforcing the cold the rest of the workweek and over the weekend.

Bundle up for any holiday shopping! Next week we have two cold fronts set to work through the region. The first on Monday will reinforce the cold and keep highs in the 30s and 40s. Lows will be bitter.

We will also see the atmosphere squeeze out a little snow as this frontal passage occurs. There is another stronger push of colder air that will take us into Christmas. That front is expected to pass next Thursday. This could also bring a shot of snow to the Central High Plains.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 26 Wind: W 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 40 Wind: W/NW 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 23 Wind: NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 34 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 37 Lo: 18 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 34 Lo: 17 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow.

Tue: Hi: 32 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman