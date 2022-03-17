Our next storm system is taking shape and will bring quite the range of impacts across the state. Rain and snow will continue to fill in across the western half of the state as we head into the evening and overnight.

The ground is warm thanks to unseasonably warm weather the last several days which will limit snowfall accumulation on area roadways initially.

Where we expect to see most of the snowfall accumulation will be on elevated and grassy surfaces until temperatures are able to cool enough overnight that slushy and icy roadways may become an issue first thing Friday morning.

Some areas will pick up several inches of snow as colder air collides with the moisture in place. Winter Weather Advisories and Blizzard Warnings remain in effect this evening as gusty conditions will also limit visibility leading to some travel impacts.

Winds gusting in excess of 50 MPH will be possible as this storm system continues to come together. Wind Advisories have been issued through Friday morning for central into eastern Kansas and into Oklahoma.

Farther to the east, temperatures will remain warmer, and there will be enough ingredients available to find a few embedded thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. The threat for severe weather will sit to our south across Oklahoma and Texas Thursday evening. As this system continues to swing through to the east tonight, a mix of rain and snow will move into central Kansas. By Friday, the last of the rain will exit to the east.

Several inches of snow will be possible across portions of western and central Kansas with more common amounts ranging between 3″ and 5″. Locally higher amounts will be possible.

We dry things out in time for the weekend as temperatures return to the 60s and 70s.

The break in the dry weather will be short-lived as our second storm system takes shape on Monday. Once again, this looks to bring beneficial rainfall to the region. The exact timing and track of this system will continue to be monitored in the days to come. Any severe potential with this system looks to stay to our south into Texas Monday. Temperatures are trending cooler and closer to average for this time of year by the middle of next week.

3/17/22 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of storms and snow. Lo: 35 Wind: N 20-40

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain/snow mix. Hi: 51 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 33 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 46 Mostly cloudy, windy. 70% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 56 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 53 Lo: 36 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 60 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige