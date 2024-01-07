Winter Weather Alerts paint the Sunflower State as we head into the start of the week. Snowfall begins in western Kansas late tonight and will advance east through Monday.

Blizzard Warnings are in place for western Kansas as we expect to see heavy snowfall and strong winds, creating dangerous conditions with slick roads and low visibility.

Winter Storm Warnings cover northern Kansas, where we expect to see heavy snowfall but not as strong winds as in western Kansas.

Southcentral and eastern Kansas are under Winter Weather Advisories as snowfall totals will be lower in this region, but travel will still be dangerous.

Temperatures tonight fall back into the 20s and 30s. Moisture will not arrive until early Monday morning.

Heavy rain will track through most of the region as we head out the door Monday morning. Temperatures will be above freezing for most of the state, so this will be primarily rainfall. Northwest Kansas will see snow as temperatures struggle to hit 30 degrees tomorrow.

Central Kansas could see some dry time in the afternoon as the low tracks east. Western Kansas will see cold air and moisture wrap around the passing low, keeping snowfall in place through much of the day.

Western Kansas will see winds switch to be out of the north earlier in the day as the low moves east. This is why temperatures in western Kansas will struggle to break past the freezing mark while central Kansas will be able to reach the upper 30s and low 40s.

Snowfall will become more widespread through Monday night. Temperatures will drop as northerly winds rush into the state.

Winds will be strong behind the low. Gusts up to 50 MPH are possible. Pair that with the heavy snowfall, and you get extremely low visibility and treacherous travel conditions. Avoid being out on roadways tomorrow, especially during the evening and overnight, unless absolutely necessary.

Wind Advisories are in place for Kay and Harper counties in Oklahoma through 6 PM Tuesday.

Widespread snowfall will linger into early Tuesday morning before wrapping up as the low pulls east. Snowfall should be finished by the time most head out to school and work.

The heaviest bands of snowfall will be in western and northern Kansas. Areas along the I-70 corridor could see anywhere from 4″ to over 8″ of snow. Southeast Kansas will see the least in terms of snowfall totals, with areas near Wichita and Medicine Lodge seeing less than 2″.

Temperatures slowly recover by the middle of the week, only to come crashing down by the weekend. An arctic blast arrives on Friday causing highs to only reach into the teens.

The chance for moisture returns with this disturbance, bringing the possibility for snow back to the Sunflower State for next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: SE 15-25

Tomorrow: Cloudy, windy. 90% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 40 Wind: SE/E 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, windy. 70% chance of rain changing to snow. Lo: 24 Wind: E/N 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 31 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 36 Lo: 12 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 18 Lo: 3 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of snow.

Sat: Hi: 20 Lo: 5 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 18 Lo: 4 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll