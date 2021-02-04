Storm Track 3 Forecast: Blustery Thursday, frigid weekend ahead

The cold front passed through early this morning bringing rain, snow, and very gusty winds across portions of the Sunflower State.

Wind Advisories are in place Thursday. Locations in western Kansas have already gusted between 50 and 60 mph behind the front.

Snow is falling across portions of the region, but after a mild day yesterday, the snowfall accumulation looks confined to elevated and grassy surfaces.

As this weather system continues to sit close by today, winds will remain elevated Thursday afternoon. Gusts at times could top 45 mph.

A few rain and snow showers remain possible through about lunchtime before clouds try to break apart a bit more this afternoon.

Highs will be notably cooler this afternoon into the 40s.

Our weather pattern tries to rebound a little to wrap up the work week before an arctic front slides through and really brings in a wintry chill this weekend.

Mornings next week look to be into the single digits and daytime highs will struggle to make it into the 30s. Along with the colder temperatures will come a few more weather systems that bring us a chance for snow. That includes Saturday and Monday.

More seasonable temperatures look to make a return by the end of next week. Overall, this active pattern means the wind is sticking around through a good majority of the forecast period.