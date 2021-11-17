Storm Track 3 Forecast: Blustery winds usher in a fall-like chill Wednesday, another freeze on the way

A cold front that swept through Kansas early this morning was starved for moisture. Other than a few flurries dancing on a gusty northerly wind, there was not much in the way of rain or snow to be found after its passage.

Any snow in the northwestern part of the state will continue to dissipate and lead to a mixture of sunshine and clouds through the day.

Expect temperatures to rest into the 40s and 50s this afternoon. Winds will gust in excess of 40 mph at times.

Gusty winds and dry air that has filtered into the region on the other side of the cold front which has contributed to heightened fire concerns. Fire Weather Warnings remain in place until 5 PM CST for portions of northern Kansas.

Dig out the warmer coats and gloves tonight. As winds lighten through the overnight and a mostly clear sky takes over, this will allow temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s. A widespread hard freeze is expected.

Winds will be light Thursday as abundant sunshine takes over, but temperatures will not see significant warming until the weekend. Temperatures will briefly spike into the 60s Saturday afternoon before another cold front arrives to reset temperatures to the 50s.

A breezy and dry weather pattern takes over as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday. Daytime highs will fluctuate between the 50s and 60s with overnights back into the 20s and 30s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige