Storm Track 3 Forecast: Blustery winds usher in Arctic chill, light snow ends tonight

An area of low pressure to our southeast has left behind minimal moisture to allow for a few snow showers to develop today across the Sunflower State.

Drier air is starting to filter in behind this system on gusty northerly winds. Winds gusting at times over 40 MPH will be possible today leading to frigid wind chills across the state.

The best chance for accumulating snowfall will be across western Kansas where trace to 1″ snowfall totals will be possible.

A few flurries will be possible farther to the east through the afternoon and into the evening.

Drier air will eventually win out as an Arctic, very dry airmass settles in leading to an end to the snowfall across western Kansas late tonight.

Temperatures this afternoon will struggle under blustery conditions. Expect daytime highs to rest into the 20s and 30s.

Clouds will begin to clear tonight as overnight lows in the single digits to lower teens.

Expect wind chill values to rest into the single digits this afternoon before dropping below zero overnight.

Temperatures remain colder through the end of the work week before some heat starts to make a return in time for the weekend.

Another quick moving system will bring slim moisture chances back to northwestern Kansas by Friday. Temperatures will be above freezing so a rain change over to snow will be possible as this quick system passes through.

Overall, moisture chances continue to look slim for most across the Sunflower State headed into the weekend. Temperatures will recover into the 50s by Sunday and Monday before another stronger cold front looks to usher in a familiar wintry chill back to the region.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige