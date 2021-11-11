Storm Track 3 Forecast: Blustery winds usher in chilly temperatures into the weekend

High pressure has started to build into the region offering plenty of sunshine across the state.

Winds will turn gusty through the afternoon as our next storm system gathers organization.

With a blustery northwest wind, daytime highs will struggle to warm past the 50s in many locations. Areas farther south may briefly see the 60s before we wrap up the afternoon.

Gusty winds and a dry air mass in place will contribute to heightened fire concerns across portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska. A Fire Weather Warning remains in place until 6 PM CST.

Winds will remain elevated overnight as temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s once again.

A storm system arrives overnight and will bring scattered light showers for some where temperatures remain above freezing.

A few flurries may mix in with the light rain especially across western Kansas. Snowfall accumulations are not expected. Locations farther north and east will likely miss out on this activity overnight.

Sunshine will return to wrap up the work week and start the weekend. As this storm system slides north it will usher in some colder temperatures to the region. Expect lows to dip into the 20s across the state Friday night which could be the first freeze for some, including Wichita, for the season.

Another quick-moving system passes through on Sunday bringing a few showers for areas mainly north and east across the Sunflower State.

The return of southerly winds early next week will boost temperatures back above average for this time of year into the 60s. Sunshine will be a dominant feature along with windy conditions. The breeze will help to keep overnights more mild through parts of next week.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige