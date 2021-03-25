Storm Track 3 Forecast: Bounce back to spring-like temperatures arrives with another chance for rain

Showers have shifted to the east here at home and are on the way out. Clouds have been more stubborn to break apart farther east, but have slowly given way to sunshine to wrap up Thursday.

The break from the rain is brief for some as our next storm system takes shape west of the Rockies tonight and is set to arrive on our doorstep Friday.

Temperatures overnight will be chilly in the 30s and 40s. As winds return out of the south, moisture builds into the state and areas of patchy fog will be possible by sunrise Friday.

Winds will increase Friday as yet another system in our active pattern enters the picture. We are also going to feel a surge of the 60s and 70s for highs, aided by that strong southerly flow during the afternoon. Due to the wind shift from the southeast to the north farther northwest, temperatures there will be cooler in the 50s.

As our next storm system organizes, winds will remain elevated and could gust at times from 35 to 40 MPH.

Scattered showers develop across northern Kansas Friday morning.

Storms will start to develop Friday afternoon, initially in northwestern Kansas, before tracking eastward through the early evening into northeastern Kansas.

We will need to monitor locations near and north of a line from Hays to Salina to Topeka in northern Kansas into the northeast for a strong to severe thunderstorm. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather posted. While hail and damaging winds are primary threats, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out as this potent low travels nearby.

We will see a decline in the winds Saturday with unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s this weekend.

Next best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be next Tuesday night as a strong cold front comes through the state. We will see a drop behind the front, but it will still be mild the remainder of next week.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman