Today we received a break from the high heat and humidity. Enjoy the pleasant evening because winds from the south will gradually return from the west to the east into the overnight. Later this evening due to upslope flow, there is an isolated chance for a random rumble closer to the Kansas/Colorado state line.

Anything that develops will be sparse and fade into tonight as lows drop to the 60s.

With winds from the south locking back into place as high pressure shifts to the east, temperatures into the 90s are favored for Wednesday.

There is another opportunity for a storm or two to the northwest Wednesday.

This disturbance will track to the east and lose steam but may keep a shower popping into Thursday for central into eastern Kansas. More isolated rainy rumbles are possible by Thursday evening out west. Keep watering your garden because nature is not helping us out at all.

Temps keep amplifying into the latter part of the work week through the 90s and triple digits.

A boundary shifts to the south and will spark a better chance for showers and storms Friday into Saturday. Any activity will be hit or miss and it will not be a washout during this timeframe. The humidity will increase by Friday and over the weekend.

Even with this boundary floating around, it will do little to squash our heat as highs in the 90s and triple digits will be common.

Next week, a strong ridge of high pressure dominates the Plains. This gives us day in and day out highs in the upper 90s and over the century mark. Little hope for moisture until a weakness in the northern part of this ridge by mid-week. Even then, it looks pitiful for our northern counties. Southern communities will broil with no hints for moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 68 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 97 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or a storm.

Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman