Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breaking the cold streak this weekend as temps return to normal

Today is the first day in about 12 days that we are expected to reach above freezing. The high in Wichita is expected to get to 33, but we could see some 40s out west! Overnight lows will drop back down to the teens. Due to melting snow then re-freezing temperatures, we will need to watch for freezing fog tomorrow morning. A front will pass through Saturday night into Sunday morning and bring little moisture our way. We are not expecting widespread rain and snow, but keep an eye on this system because even a small amount of moisture and below to near freezing temperatures could create a slick commute on Sunday morning. The rest of the work week will be dry. Temperatures are trending warmer until Tuesday when we will reach the upper 50s. Overnight lows stay below freezing. Temperatures steady to almost normal by the end of next week.