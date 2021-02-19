Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breaking the cold streak this weekend as temps return to normal

Some areas of freezing fog will be possible early this morning but the commute will be a smooth one for many of us. Expect quiet conditions thanks to high pressure building into the Central Plains.

Even though skies will be dry and in fair shape, we won't be completely clear. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds around at times as they track west to east. Most of us will finally get above freezing with highs in the 30s. A few 40s will be possible to the west.