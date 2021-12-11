Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breeze lingers through the weekend, temperatures on gradual warming trend

The chill has settled in behind the cold front this morning as high pressure has taken control helping to clear out the clouds.

Temperatures will be into the teens and 20s to start off our Saturday before abundant sunshine takes over allowing a to rebound into the 40s and 50s for daytime highs. Winds could gust between 20 to 25 MPH through the afternoon.

Temperatures in this range is more typical for what we see across Kansas in mid-December, but the seasonable chill will not last long.

Our active weather pattern continues as temperatures increase and winds remain elevated as we look at the week ahead.

Limited moisture will contribute to heighted fire concerns as winds could easily gust over 40 MPH each day next week out ahead of our next cold front set to arrive by the middle of the week. A Fire Weather Watch goes into effect on Sunday for northern Oklahoma into the Oklahoma Panhandle.

The abundant sunshine that carries us through the weekend will lead us into the upcoming work week. Sunny skies will allow for temperatures to climb back above the seasonal average into the 60s and 70s out ahead of our next cold front set to arrive on Wednesday. Record high temperatures could be in jeopardy Tuesday and Wednesday.

Our next cold front will have limited moisture to work with, and models continue to paint limited opportunities to find rain in some parts of the state Wednesday night before temperatures reset on the other side of this boundary.

We will wrap up the work week with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s for daytime highs as we approach next weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige