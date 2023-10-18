A cold front sweeps through Kansas today but moisture is hard to come by. With the exception of a few light sprinkles and showers across north-central Kansas, this will not produce much rain in Kansas today.

Highs this afternoon will be a bit cooler but still keeping things mild with highs mainly in the 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest.

Lows tonight run chilly in the 40s to upper 30s. Winds become lighter overnight.

Thursday will be an excellent outdoor day with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s!

Into the weekend, high pressure builds in and will keeps skies mostly clear and dry. A slow warming trend will take highs above normal into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By the middle of next week, our next storm system arrives. It looks to be well-timed with a surge of tropical moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Norma in the Pacific, and this may lead to widespread heavy rainfall across Kansas Tuesday through Thursday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of sprinkles and showers. Hi: 75 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 46 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 77 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 48 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 56 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 53 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.