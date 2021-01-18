Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breezy behind front then mid week warm up

Temperatures will be warm this afternoon in the 40s and 50s.

With the exception of a few sprinkles, this front will come through drive.

Temperatures drop about 10 degrees tomorrow with a chilly northerly wind, but a southerly flow will help temperatures to rebound nicely into the 50s again on Wednesday and Thursday.

Skies will also clear up a bit tonight through Wednesday. More clouds are expected Thursday before the intrusion of more moisture on Friday.

A series of disturbances will bring rain and snow showers through the weekend. The first will favor the south and the second will favor the east.

Temperatures will fall below freezing during the overnights, but linger in the upper 30s and low 40s during the day.