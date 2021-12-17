Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breezy, charging chill for the weekend

We have a series of fronts that recently impacted or shortly will impact the region. Thursday’s front brought some cooler and pleasant air, but Friday’s front should bring much colder air to the area for the weekend. Highs on Friday will reach the low 50s in northwest Kansas, with some mid 50s across south central Kansas. You will notice our winds switching from the south to the northwest throughout the day, but especially for south central Kansas as we head into late afternoon.

You will likely see some more wildfire smoke in the air today as winds will help funnel it back towards the south with this shift. Burning is NOT recommended as we still have dry and gusty conditions in spots.

Most of the moisture is going to stay to our southeast today along a stalled out boundary. Rain and storms will be found across far southeast Kansas, southern Missouri and eastern Oklahoma.

I think we sneak out of Friday dry, but a sprinkle or two could be possible. Other than that, expect some thicker cloud coverage at times.

Once the front clears the region this evening, it will help drop our temperatures overnight. Lows tonight should drop to the teens and 20s. We will also notice strong winds along and behind the front out of the north/northwest. Those winds could gust up to 35 mph into early Saturday morning.

Let us talk about the weekend. Most of our communities will struggle to reach that 40 degree mark on Saturday under a partly cloudy sky. It will definitely be breezy in the morning, with the winds hopefully dying down a bit by the afternoon. All in all, this is a cool and dry pattern.

We will add a few degrees on Sunday, but most of us still stay stuck in the middle 40s. The sun will pay us a visit through the weekend, bringing some positivity to the chilly forecast. It looks like we could add a few more 50 degree days early next week, but the overall focus is to keep us right around average to slightly above average into the Christmas holiday weekend.

If you need the rain, I have bad news. Our extended temperature outlook is favoring drier than average conditions likely for the next two weeks. We will see if this pattern breaks down, but a brown Christmas is looking possible this time around.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears