Breezy conditions remain in place this evening as we are sandwiched between weather systems. The cold front that passed through yesterday sits to our south while our next piece of energy is set to arrive late tonight into Sunday. This will bring back a spotty shower chance for some in time for Easter Sunday.

Areas along and east of I-135 stand the best chance at finding a few sprinkles Sunday morning.

By the afternoon, the rain clears east, and we will see more sunshine building into the region for the second half of Easter.

Winds gusting at times between 30 and 40 MPH will be possible across western Kansas leading to heightened fire concerns. Please, do not be the spark this weekend. Fire Weather Watches are in effect Sunday afternoon and evening for some.

We catch a brief break on Monday as we wait for our next storm system to take shape Tuesday. This will provide us with a better opportunity for rain and a few rumbles of thunder across western Kansas Tuesday morning before this system slides east through the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall totals look minimal at best but 0.1″ to 0.25″ will be possible for some. Our wind speeds will pick back up on Tuesday leading to heightened fire concerns once again. This unsettled weather pattern will keep several waves of energy passing through our atmosphere through the end of the week and into the weekend. We are keeping an eye on a late week storm system Friday into Saturday that may provide a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe. It bears watching in the days to come. Temperatures will be on a warming trend and daily opportunities for rain will be possible.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers. Lo: 46 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers (AM). Hi: 55 Wind: E/NE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 65 Lo: 57 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 51 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige