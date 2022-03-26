More sunshine and mild, spring-like temperatures are taking over this weekend. Daytime highs will rest into the 60s and 70s once again into Sunday. The heat continues to build into early next week as our next storm system takes shape. This will be one to monitor Tuesday as strong to severe storms will be possible. As winds increase with this system, heightened fire concerns return to the region Monday into Tuesday before moisture makes a return to the region.

A cold front will collide with richer moisture moving in from the south to help spark scattered showers and thunderstorms across portions of western Kansas into the central and eastern parts of the state Tuesday afternoon and evening. At this time, all severe weather hazards will need to be monitored. We will continue to monitor any adjustments with this system as it pertains to ingredients available for severe storms into Tuesday night.

At this time, it is best to remain weather aware Tuesday into Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight most of central into eastern Kansas under a heightened risk for strong to severe storms Tuesday.

How quickly this storm system moves off to the east will determine how long our rain and potentially even snow chances linger across the area. Scattered rain looks to linger into Wednesday before the bulk of the moisture lifts to the northeast Thursday.

Another wave of energy looks to spark a few spotty showers and flurries across southern Kansas Friday into Saturday as cooler temperatures take over for the second half of the work week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Erika Paige:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 37 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 63 Wind: E 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 40 Wind: E 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 82 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 61 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige