Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breezy to wrap up the weekend, temperatures warming ahead of Thanksgiving

High-level clouds continue to stream in from the west ahead of our next cold front which will sink to the south through the Sunflower State tonight.

As the cold front passes through, it will try to produce an isolated sprinkle or two in western Kansas.

However, there is plenty of dry air at the surface to overcome which will likely evaporate any rain that falls before it hits the ground.

Overnight lows will return to the 20s and 30s for many once again.

The front will pass south of Kansas by sunrise Sunday leading to sunshine to wrap up the weekend as cooler air filters in from the north.

Winds will pick up in strength out of the north holding afternoon temperatures to the 50s Sunday afternoon.

The cool down on the other side of this front does not last long. High pressure builds into the upper levels of our atmosphere which will allow for sunshine to return to start the upcoming week.

Strong southerly winds take over Tuesday into Wednesday as our next cold front approaches.

This system will bring a boost to afternoon highs into the 60s ahead of Thanksgiving. Any travel plans leading up to the holiday look good to go other than some gusty conditions.

Moisture will be minimal ahead of Wednesday’s cold front with better rain chances coming together east of the Turnpike late Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day.

If travel plans take you farther east, you may run into more of this rain as this storm system slides east of the region through the end of the week.

Chilly air filters in for the holiday with daytime highs struggling to make it out of the 40s. This will lead to cold Black Friday shopping plans early in the morning. Temperatures will see a rebound to the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige