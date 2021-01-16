Storm Track 3 Forecast: Breezy wrap up to the weekend

Winds turned gusty this morning as a weather system passed to the west. Some wind gusts were reported over 40 mph. More breezy conditions can be expected as we head into Sunday as an active weather pattern remains in place. Winds this weekend could gust upwards of 35 mph.

This pattern will keep our sky mixing sunshine with clouds through the remainder of the weekend. Any clouds around sunrise and sunset will provide us with some stunning views Sunday morning and evening.

As a result, both days will feature cooler mornings back into the 20s and afternoons topping off into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We’ll keep an eye out on an impulse passing through the state tonight that may generate isolated rain and snow chances overnight for central Kansas.

No major accumulations are expected with this quick round as the air is very dry closer to the surface and some of this rain and snow may evaporate before it makes its way to the ground. Any accumulations would quickly melt with sunshine returning Sunday afternoon.

It’s continuing to look more and more likely that the better moisture associated with the cold front moving in Monday will sit west and south of Kansas leaving us dry, windy and cooler on Tuesday.

Temperatures rebound quickly through the second half of next week as moisture starts to build in, but it’s a late week system that could bring us better chances to find rain and snow.

Timing, temperatures and exact track will need to be monitored to see who can find better chances for rain or snow, but we still have several days to work on all of those details. The late week system looks to be our next best chance to find any precipitation mixing back into our forecast.