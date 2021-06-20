Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief break from the heat, temperatures turn summer-like by mid-week

A cold front is coming and it will certainly do its job in helping to cool all of us early this week. Before it progresses through, we had another toasty day for Wichita with highs that reached the lower 100s making it the warmest we have been so far this year.

The frontal boundary has been working through the state throughout the afternoon changing winds back out of the north helping to filter in some more mild air.

Toward evening, this front will help to spark showers and thunderstorms ahead of it, primarily near and east of I-35.

Activity does not look as widespread as Saturday’s severe event. However, any storm will be capable of reaching severe thresholds for high winds and hail.

A Marginal Risk extends across the Wichita area through northeast Kansas and back over western Kansas across the Kansas/Colorado state line for hail and high winds.

We will start to feel the difference in temperatures this evening through the overnight as lows return to the 50s and 60s.

Overnight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will blossom to the northwest and track east/southeast through Monday morning.

Most of this should be benign and welcomed rain to the region.

New storms will try to form in Nebraska Monday late in the afternoon through the evening and track southward into northern Kansas. Their lifespan will not be long before fading away.

Temperatures will feel much better in the 70s across the state Monday afternoon! That is a huge change from the stretch of 90s and triple digits we have experienced over the last week.

In true Kansas fashion, the heat will build back quickly. Tuesday’s winds will increase from the south and we will see the return of isolated 90s to the west with the 80s elsewhere.

The heat keeps building out west with the century mark back in control out west with the 90s set to impact Wichita. Wichita might even be able to hit the triple digits Thursday before the next cold front. More showers and thunderstorms will take over the state Thursday night into Friday, briefly resetting our temperatures for the first half of the weekend.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman