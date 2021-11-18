Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief break from the wind, fall-feel sticks around

High pressure is building into the region which will mean less wind and fair skies today.

Bundle up before you take that first step out the door. We will start in the freezer with most early morning temperatures in the 20s and teens.

Highs will rebound to the 50s. The chill will not be as bad thanks to more sun and weaker winds. Highs will also be close to average for this time of year.

A few clouds will move in from the west during the afternoon but most of the day our skies will yield more sun than clouds.

Low temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight.

High temperatures will begin to improve Friday through the 50s and 60s. Warmth will build in from the west where highs will be milder into the weekend. We will lose a few degrees by Sunday as another front moves in.

Gusty winds will also return into the weekend too. Winds will begin to pick back up tonight from west to east.

We will continue to stay pretty dry. There is a small chance that a shower skims points north Saturday but most moisture in the region will track around Kansas to the west, north, and east.

This trend will continue into the upcoming holiday which will be a chilly one. We can use the moisture but at least Thanksgiving travel is looking good.