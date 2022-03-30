Overnight we have a fast-moving disturbance that will produce flurries and light snow. This begins in the northwest and sweeps southeast closer to Wichita by dawn Thursday. Any accumulations will generally be a trace to a half inch and on grassy surfaces. Should not pose any travel problems.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal Thursday for most of Kansas, but the 60s start to fight back to the west. Another quick-moving system tracks through the area Friday. Out west sees the formation of showers first and this wave will blossom into more rain farther east through the afternoon and early evening.

We may have enough instability for a clap of thunder, but this system is benign and rainfall amounts will be low. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for most even with clouds and shower chances working through the region.

The weekend starts milder before an unsettled stretch from Sunday through next Wednesday. It will not be a washout during this time. One notable wave brings showers Sunday night into Monday. Then we have another Tuesday night into a Wednesday. At this time, severe chances look low with highs next week trending near, if not slightly below, average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 31 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 57 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 35 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 38 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 43 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 65 Lo: 46 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 47 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy, windy.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman