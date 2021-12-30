Storm Track 3 Forecast: Winter storm targets Kansas in time for New Year; dangerous wind chills and slick travel expected

It is another cold start to the day with everyone in the freezer.

Compared to the middle of the week, we will experience more of a rebound with highs in the 40 and 50s. There will also be more sun with a few clouds mixed in and a breeze to the west.

We will stay dry today but our next cold front is approaching and will move in as New Year’s Eve festivities get started.

Before the cold front moves in, conditions Friday will not be too bad. Friday will not start as frigid in the 20s and 30s.

The cold front will begin to move in, picking up our winds during the day. Most of our highs ahead of the front will be above average in the 50s.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued and will go into effect Friday evening. This is when moisture will begin to develop.

Rain will start to move in from the southeast and snow will start to fall to the northwest.

Moisture will blossom and fill into more of the area during the overnight. Rain in Wichita will begin to switch to a wintry mix with snow showers to the north and west. This is what we will see to start Saturday morning.

Accumulating snow is likely along with some ice farther southeast where there will not be as much snow.

Travelers will need to allow extra travel time and drive safely. Wichita will see a switch from a mix to snow by the afternoon.

In addition to slick travel, it will be dangerously cold too as a cold front tracks north to south. Gusty winds will bring wind chills into the negatives. To the northwest it could feel like it is -20 degrees! It is very important that you also dress in layers if you must be outside.

The gusty winds will not only make it feel extremely cold but will cause blowing snow which could cause visibility issues. Snow showers will start to taper to the west into the evening. Central and Eastern Kansas will dry out during the overnight.

Everyone will see sunshine return to wrap up the weekend but Sunday will still be a chilly day, especially with snow on the ground. We will rebound into the 40s and 50s next week. It also looks like there will be another wait before we have any moisture headed our way.