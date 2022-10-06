A strong cold front is sagging to the south. Winds will become gusty from 20 to 35 MPH as this shifts across the region into the overnight. Clouds will also increase.

There will be two areas of showers. One behind the front near and north of I-70 into Friday. The second will be due to a disturbance in the upper levels of the atmosphere sitting to our southwest. This will enable those across southwest Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle to pick up thicker cloud cover, a few sprinkles and showers.

Temperatures overnight will drop to the 30s and 40s. There is a chance for areas near the Kansas/Nebraska state line to see patchy frost.

With a mixture of clouds and sun Friday and lingering showers north and south, temperatures will only warm into the 50s and 60s. This will be a big change from what we have become used to lately.

Those demanding more fall football weather will get it for Friday evening. More patchy frost is possible farther north into Saturday morning as overnight lows once again drop to the 30s and 40s.

With a system to the southwest of us, clouds will mingle with sunshine this weekend. Southern Kansas into Oklahoma will pick up a few more sprinkles and rain showers. Most will remain dry but there is a small chance for seeing a few raindrops. A similar picture is painted for Sunday with showers in the south and drier conditions in the north.

That system will track to the northeast Monday night into Tuesday, prompting more showers from central into eastern Kansas. Temperatures will also warm at the end of the weekend and into next week near to slightly above the norm.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 66 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Lo: 42 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 67 Lo: 49 Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 79 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain.

Tue: Hi: 80 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Wed: Hi: 78 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman