Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief cool down before the heat returns this weekend

Showers and storms brought heavy rainfall for areas across central and southern Kansas over the last 24 hours as a cold front rolled through the state.

This moisture left behind along with a more humid air mass in place will make things feel a bit more muggy today along with limiting how cool temperatures fall overnight. Expect daytime highs to be close to the seasonal average for this time of year into the low to mid 80s for many.

A mostly clear sky takes over this evening for any Kansas State Fair plans in Hutchinson as temperatures slowly return to the 70s.

Overnight, lows will dip into the 50s and 60s.

High pressure takes over through the end of the week, keeping most of Kansas sunny and dry into the weekend. A disturbance passing by to the north on Friday will provide folks north of I-70 with a brief chance for rain, but activity looks to be very isolated across Kansas leaving better chances for rain into Nebraska and Iowa.

Expect temperatures to return to the 90s through the weekend with abundant sunshine in place. Winds will be breezy at times as storm systems pass close by but largely leave us dry. Early next week, signals continue to point to a stronger cold front that may bring in our first taste of fall, or at least more seasonable air, to the Sunflower State as we wrap up the summer season officially.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige