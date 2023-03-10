A cool, breezy evening will keep Kansas feeling a bit of chill this evening. High cloudcover will continue streaming across the area. Overnight lows will be in the 30s out west and low 40s in Wichita.

Clouds build in overnight as winds stay breezy out of the south, increasing moisture content in the air. Light showers are possible especially after midnight in central and east Kansas, most likely along the Kansas Turnpike.

A low pressure system will move along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line tomorrow, bringing a warm front that will push highs into the 60s for Saturday. A few locations in southwest Kansas may reach the 70s! Winds will be breezy out of the south and southeast.

Another wave of showers will be possible on the back side of the system as it departs, with the highest chances across southern Kansas in the evening.

Cooler air arrives on a northwest wind for Sunday. Temperatures will drop a bit but still remain seasonably cool in the 50s.

Highs continue trending downward into Monday. Below normal temperatures will start our next work week, with highs Monday in the upper 40s. Another warmup commences Tuesday, and by Wednesday highs will be back above normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s!

This will come ahead of our next storm system that may bring us our next chance of precipitation by Thursday or Friday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of drizzle. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of drizzle and rain. Hi: 56 Wind: SE/N 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of drizzle and rain. Lo: 33 Wind: NE/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 52 Lo: 25 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 58 Lo: 44 Party cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 72 Lo: 44 Party to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 57 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 48 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy, windy.

Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman