Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief return to fall-like temperatures to wrap up the week

A cold front is moving through Kansas this morning. It is not bringing us much in the way of rainfall, but a few spotty showers have been noted across northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska early this morning.

We will continue to see this front move east clearing our sky of clouds throughout the day. Abundant sunshine and deep blue skies should help bring temperatures into the 60s this afternoon, which is closer to average for this time of year. Winds will still be gusty at times across the region out of the northwest.

Clear skies and light winds tonight will allow temperatures to dip into the 30s and 40s overnight.

A Frost Advisory for portions of southwest and northcentral Kansas will go into effect at 4 AM Thursday through 9 AM. Be sure to protect those sensitive flowers and plants before you head to bed tonight.

A Freeze Watch is also in place until 9 AM Thursday for portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska.

We will see a mix of sunshine and clouds through the end of the work week as temperatures steady climb into the 70s headed into the weekend.

A disturbance arriving from the south will bring some spotty showers back to the region as early as Saturday morning across southcentral Kansas.

The main wave of energy arrives Saturday night into Sunday keeping more scattered opportunities for showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday across central and northwestern Kansas.

This next storm system will kick up our winds once again, gusting at times in excess of 30 MPH this weekend into next week helping to boost temperatures into the 80s. We will clear out the rain early next week leaving behind a mix of sunshine and clouds to start the last week of October. Another chance for a passing shower may be possible by the middle of next week before temperatures dip into the 60s and 70s.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige