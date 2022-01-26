Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief snow chance Thursday, warm weekend ahead

Our winter storm that brought a healthy amount of snow farther west Tuesday has ended. Snowy and wet roadways will refreeze later this evening, causing slick conditions to linger into Thursday morning.

A system tracks to our south into the overnight. It keeps the snow on the other side of the state line into Oklahoma.

We will see fog develop near and southeast of the Turnpike. Watch for slick travel with any fog as temperatures will be below freezing. Temperatures overnight will fall into the teens and 20s.

There is a system moving through the Rockies that will produce snow in Colorado and skim the Kansas/Colorado state line Thursday.

This system may produce a few snow showers across southwestern Nebraska and far western Kansas Thursday afternoon. As it approaches the southwest corner, temps may briefly change this snow over to rain.

Any amounts will be light and more than likely nothing more than a dusting to an inch.

Daytime highs will rest into the 30s and 40s for most Thursday afternoon.

Sunshine will then prevail into the weekend as high pressure builds into place.

Highs climb to the 40s first followed by the 50s over the weekend. Areas with snow will be cooler until it can melt, but nature will help us out this weekend as high pressure builds in. I would not be shocked to see a few temperature readings push the 60s!

Next Monday looks unseasonably warm with many more 60s in store. Big changes look to align next Tuesday. Our next system is on the horizon and it will take a more southerly track.

Looks like it will have the moisture to work with. We will need to look at the timing of the cold front and how quickly any rain switches over to snow. Lots to iron out as we approach this day, but it will be nice to see even more moisture spread to other parts of the state that missed out with our recent snowy system. Watch for a major temperature drop. The Arctic will open the door to several days where we may not get above freezing the first week of February.

— Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman