Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief taste of fall before summer-like pattern returns

What a day! This cool blast of air is making the last official day of summer feel more like fall. Temperatures will only climb to the lower 70s by the afternoon, with a few mid 70s readings in south central Kansas.

You will also note the air has more of a crisp feel to it. Our humidity levels are on the lower end today with dew points only in the 40s.

We should see some of the coolest air across the state tonight since this past spring. Most of us will see lows in the 40s. The dogs will love this weather to walk in, but you might want to grab a hoodie!

70s stick around for Wednesday, but we enter into a gradual warming trend. This forecast is favoring some warm and borderline hot temperatures as it will feel like summer for the upcoming weekend and start to next week. Our average high for this time of year is 82 degrees, and I think we will reach close to that 90 degree mark for a few days.

This forecast looks to stay dry and mostly sunny. A few days of windy conditions are expected, but there are no signs of a large weather system rolling through just yet.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears