Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief taste of fall, late week warmth

A change is happening right now just before the official start of fall. A potent cold front is cruising through Kansas effectively switching our winds from the south to the north/northwest. Gusts from 40-50 MPH have been reported out west. Winds will remain gusty into part of the overnight before relaxing Tuesday.

The quick movement and timing of the front have not been favorable for moisture for us. While we did have a few showers earlier today from central into eastern Kansas, the greatest chance for additional rain will be near the Kansas/Missouri state line, outside of our viewing area, into the evening.

Behind the front overnight, there is a slight chance for a random shower or two through our southern communities, but it does not look like much.

The biggest change with this front will be temperatures. Farther north gets into the cooler air with lows in the 40s. To the south, lows into Tuesday morning will be in the upper 50s.

Dew points will drastically drop, making it feel refreshing for the last few days of summer. The clouds we gain overnight will dissipate Tuesday, revealing plenty of sunshine. Highs will be comfy in the 70s.

Tuesday night with starry skies, temperatures will bottom out in the 40s and lower 50s. Wednesday will offer up much more of the same with sunshiny skies and pleasant temperatures in the 70s and 80s to the west. Temperatures will gradually warm later this week as a few cities return to the 90s.

By Friday, there is a wind change that works across the state. It comes through dry with virtually little change to our temperatures except for a few degrees cooler to start the weekend in select parts of the state. By Sunday we regain our southerly flow and temperatures respond by turning warmer.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman