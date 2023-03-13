Cold air is starting the new week with temperatures well below average for this time of year. This will be a common feeling for the rest of the month, although the warmth tries to fight back at times.

Overnight the winds will be light, but the winds will start to switch around from a warmer direction.

Since the winds are weak, we do not start to feel any of this warmth until Tuesday afternoon. The wind flow will kick up at that time boosting afternoon highs into the 50s for most with the 60s out west.

Temperatures heat up further Wednesday with widespread 60s and 70s out west. Winds will also become a nuisance with sustained speeds above 20 MPH and gusts above 40. Would not be surprised if a wind advisory gets issued closer to mid-week.

Moisture will be streaming our direction, aided by this strong southerly flow. This feeds into our next storm system capable of rain, thunderstorms and snow. The wild weather begins Thursday with storms possible for south central and southeast Kansas.

Severe weather looks more probable in Oklahoma and Texas. We will be in perfect position ahead of the front to prompt temps to spike on this side of the boundary.

Behind the boundary the winds of change take hold, dropping temps and enhancing snow production. Better snowfall accumulations look more likely north and west into Thursday night. If we have enough moisture leftover as the temps crash closer to Wichita, we may see a brief changeover to snow but accumulations in this part of the state look less likely.

Colder air of Arctic proportions takes over the rest of the week and over the weekend. Early next week also looks much colder than average before the warmth battles back by the middle to late part of the following week. Looks like another front will move through late next week, reinforcing colder than average temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 52 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. Lo: 37 Wind: S 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 54 Party to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman