Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief warmth before temperatures tank again

Another frigid start to the day across the state, this time we are just a few degrees warmer. Regardless, most of us start the day with single digits and teens, before a hefty afternoon rebound. If your snow has not already melted, expect that to happen today. All of us should touch close to 40 degrees under a mostly sunny sky. A few out to the southwest could jump towards the 50 degree mark.

High pressure in place will keep our winds relatively light, but since it is positioned to the east, it will help bring in some of that warmer southern air.

Our warmer stretch for today and tomorrow will also keep our nighttime lows in the “tolerable” category. Expect most of us dropping to the teens and 20s tonight. Compared to some of our recent mornings, this will feel rather mild.

After a busy weekend, we look to have a relatively quiet stretch on tap. Monday and Tuesday will be dry under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Things change a bit heading into late Wednesday and early Thursday. We have a small clipper system that will bring a brief snow burst to parts of the state. I think the farther north you are, the better chance this quick hitting storm will impact you.

Due to the fast moving nature, any snow that does fall should be rather light. Right now, accumulations likely will not exceed a couple of inches. It is not a big storm, so those north of I-70 have a better shot at measurable snow. I think a weakening stage of this storm could reach Wichita, but just with a few light snow showers early Thursday.

We have a series of swings in our forecast. From the 40s early in the week, to the 30s by Wednesday and the teens on Thursday. This week has a little bit of everything. Thursday highs will struggle for most of the state, with a cold night following in the single digits. Do not worry, this is short lived. We are expecting some “warmer” air later into the weekend. I expect quite a few of these days to be on the breezy side due to many different fronts moving through with our big temperature swings.



Our extended outlooks favor near to above average temperatures and well below average precipitation chances as we head through the next few weeks.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears