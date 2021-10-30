Storm Track 3 Forecast: Brief warmth, big changes on the way

Chilly temperatures kick off the weekend as Frost Advisories are in place for most of the state. We do have a few counties in north central Kansas under a Freeze Warning. These advisories and warnings will lift as the sun climbs throughout the morning.

We are expecting high pressure to set in place today. This will give us plenty of sunshine and the biggest change, light winds.

However, parts of northwest Kansas will see gusty winds as a surface cold front begins to work through.

Saturday should be our warmest day of the next seven, so get out and enjoy the outdoors if you can. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s across Kansas. This is slightly above average for this time of year.

Some patchy frost is possible again tonight, especially across northwest Kansas. As a dry cold front swings through tonight, it will bring some changes for Sunday.

Temperatures return to the 50s for Sunday afternoon. This means trick-or-treating will be a touch on the cool side, but huge winter jackets will not be needed.

As we head into Monday, a new disturbance rolls into northern and northwestern Kansas. Thanks to chilly temperatures in the 30s, a few spots north and northwest could see their first rain/snow mix. I do expect mostly rain as we will be airing on the warm side, but do not be alarmed if you see a few snowflakes mixed in. We should not have to worry about any accumulations, but we will watch this closely.

Highs throughout the upcoming week remain cool, mainly in the 50s. This is way below average for this time of year. We do have multiple waves of energy that swing through the Sunflower state, bringing some spotty rain and shower chances. While our temperatures look cool, most of us will only have to worry about rain.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears