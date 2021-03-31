Storm Track 3 Forecast: Bright skies and a nice warming trend

Winds are much lighter and even though they could kick up a light breeze in the afternoon, they won’t be as strong today.

Winds will also stay out of the north, giving us a chill in the air this morning and then keeping high temperatures cooler than normal in the 50s but it’ll still be a pleasant afternoon.

Expect a lot of sunshine today but before the sun comes up, there could be some flurries to the west. Any accumulation will be at a minimum and these should wrap up by sunrise. There are also some showers in Oklahoma that are being monitored. High pressure quickly builds in behind this moisture to dry out and clear out our skies.

Mostly clear skies and light winds tonight will cool lows down to around and below freezing. We’ll likely have some frost in the area overnight and early Thursday morning. This is the same timeframe that a Freeze Watch will be in effect for Kay county in Oklahoma.

Temperatures will start to warm back up and return to the 60s by tomorrow. The warming trend continues over the weekend.

The warm-up will come at the price of winds picking up. Combine this with dry conditions the rest of the week and we’ll need to continue to monitor our wildfire danger. Even now, we’re still seeing some Fire Weather Warnings sneak into the area.

Skies begin to turn a bit more unsettled next week with increasing clouds. This could lead to a chance of rain and/or thunder that will need to be monitored.